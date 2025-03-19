AHL Power Rankings: Laval Rocket Still On Top Of The AHL

FloHockey’s Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams every week throughout the regular season.

The Laval Rocket will again hold the number-one spot in the AHL Power Ranking, but they are facing a significant threat from the back-to-back Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears, who are motoring through a mammoth 10-game road trip this month.

See where your favorite team stands based on the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings, and follow them throughout the season to see how your club rises or falls.

1) Laval Rocket (+1)

The Rocket shook off an ugly home loss to Bridgeport by going down to Utica and taking wins on consecutive nights. Elite teams do not let one poor performance spiral into multiple bad nights, and the Rocket showed that this past week.

2) Hershey Bears (+1)

Their franchise-record 10-game road trip hardly seems to have fazed them. After sweeping Cleveland in back-to-back games to start the trip, they are 4-0-0-1 on the journey after handling Chicago this past weekend. This season’s team has been a bit exasperating at times for Hershey fans as well as head coach Todd Nelson. But if this Bears team has found itself fully, that could be very bad news for the rest of the Eastern Conference. With 28 of 36 road games completed, this team is playing .804 hockey away from home.

3) Colorado Eagles (+1)

These Eagles completed a 4-1-0-1 road trip with two dominant efforts at San Diego in which they allowed a combined 29 shots. For as much as this team can score, it can also dominate the puck and frustrate opponents.

4) Rochester Americans (-2)

After a nice week-long break, Rochester will jump back into the action with a 3-in-3 weekend. It’s a two-team race between the Amerks and Laval for the North Division title now.

5) Texas Stars (+1)

It’s looking more and more like goaltender Remi Poirier’s game is back, and that is much-needed good news for the Stars as they try to fend off competition for the Central Division title.

6) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (-1)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got a split from two road games at Lehigh Valley this past weekend. Hershey has started to pull away from the Penguins, who now have to make sure that they can secure a second-place regular-season finish and avoid the best-of-three series that cut their postseason short last spring.

7) Ontario Reign (+1)

Erik Portillo remains out, and Pheonix Copley is taking on an extraordinarily heavy workload. If there was a team that needed to pick up veteran goaltending help this month, it was the Reign. Copley has appeared in 10 of Ontario’s 11 games since Portillo last played.

8) Providence Bruins (+1)

Newcomer Fraser Minten finished off his weekend with a hat trick and four points, and the P-Bruins grabbed three of six points on the road. As with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, at stake in the next month for Providence is a chance to get a first-round bye and avoid what could be a scary best-of-three series against a dangerous opponent.

9) Charlotte Checkers (+2)

The Checkers' six-game road trip opened with a win at Rochester before they got a split of their two-game visit to Toronto. Through a hectic schedule this month, the Checkers are keeping pace in their fight for Atlantic Division positioning.

10) Toronto Marlies (+2)

To take four of six points in a week in which Providence and Charlotte (twice) visited Toronto certainly qualifies as a success. A stop in Laval on Wednesday will then take the Marlies into a home-and-home with Belleville.

11) Coachella Valley Firebirds (-4)

Coachella Valley put up just three goals in three games last week. Daniel Sprong’s trade to the New Jersey Devils is being felt already, especially with Jani Nyman remaining on recall to the Seattle Kraken.

12) Milwaukee Admirals (-2)

Milwaukee took three of six points last weekend, but if the Admirals are to win this Central Division fight, they can’t afford letdown games like last Saturday night’s loss to Hartford. They have a three-game Atlantic Division expedition that starts Wednesday at Lehigh Valley and kicks off a run of eight of nine games on the road.

13) Abbotsford Canucks (+3)

Four home games against rivals like Bakersfield and Calgary made last week a spicy one for the Canucks. If they were not yet in playoff mode, they are now. Two wins against the Wranglers have the Canucks positioned to make a run at second-place Ontario in the Pacific Division chase.

14) Syracuse Crunch (+7)

Syracuse overwhelmed Springfield with 17 goals in sweeping a home-and-home series. Logan Brown and Conor Sheary had dominant weekends, and now the Crunch have a 5-1-1-0 run. A quick trip to Lehigh Valley leads into a home match-up with Syracuse this Saturday night.

15) Cleveland Monsters (-1)

Four losses in a row have put the Monsters’ playoff plans in much more precarious condition. With two games at Laval this weekend, this slide could grow significantly worse. Syracuse and Belleville combined with Cleveland’s recent struggles have made this a three-team race for two playoff spots

16) Springfield Thunderbirds (-3)

Three nights, three games, three losses, and 21 goals allowed. It was a lost weekend for the Thunderbirds.

17) Belleville Senators (+1)

The B-Sens did what they had to do – they easily dispatched Bridgeport on consecutive nights, 6-1. It’s pushing April, and Belleville is very much in the playoff hunt again.

18) Calgary Wranglers (-3)

They fought Abbotsford hard, but the wins continue to elude the Wranglers. After allowing 14 goals in two games at home to Coachella Valley earlier this month, look who’s on Calgary’s schedule this weekend. The Firebirds are back at Scotiabank Saddledome for two more contests. First place in the Pacific Division, something that the Wranglers held for much of the season, looks very distant right now.

19) Grand Rapids Griffins (+4)

Three wins in four nights at Van Andel Arena may have gotten the Griffins back in order following a prolonged tailspin in February and the first half of March. They get exceptional support at home, and five games in a row at home coming up would be an ideal time to build some real home-ice advantage for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

20) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (-3)

Alexei Kolosov needed work after the Philadelphia Flyers sent him to the Phantoms, and he is getting that. He has not shown all that much yet in net, however. A daunting week at home features Milwaukee, Syracuse, and Providence visiting in a four-night span.

21) Chicago Wolves (-2)

After three solid wins, the Wolves fell back with a rather gruesome weekend at Allstate Arena in losing twice. Now they have to deal with Texas visiting for two more games this weekend; six of the eight games in the teams’ season series come in March and April.

22) San Jose Barracuda (-2)

A two-game trip to Tucson saw the Barracuda leave without a point. Goaltender Gabriel Carriere finally got a break as Aaron Dell took the second game in Tucson. Yaroslav Askarov’s absence continues to be glaring.

23) Bakersfield Condors (+2)

A jammed 14-game March schedule continues this weekend for the Condors, who visit Colorado for two games and then have a home-and-home match-up with San Jose.

24) Tucson Roadrunners (+3)

The Roadrunners righted themselves this past weekend, rolling up 12 goals in two games to sweep visiting San Jose. Their competition for a playoff spot has mostly been cut down to Bakersfield. They have a five-game trip coming up that begins with two very challenging contests at Colorado this weekend.

25) San Diego Gulls (-3)

To have any chance for a late-March playoff run, the Gulls desperately need to sweep a pair of games this weekend at Henderson. Wednesday’s game at San Jose gets this week off to a challenging start. They have some very winnable games remaining on their schedule as well as some head-to-head match-ups with teams that they are chasing.

26) Rockford IceHogs (--)

Rockford did not move at all in the Central Division standings after a winless weekend. They are comfortable, however, mainly because neither Iowa nor Manitoba can make any sustained progress.

27) Henderson Silver Knights (+1)

Carl Lindbom can steal games for the Silver Knights in net, which he did last Saturday night in a 2-1 win at Coachella Valley. That makes them a legitimate spoiler possibility as the Pacific Division race continues to unfold.

28) Utica Comets (-4)

Much like Henderson, just when it seemed like the Comets might pull off the improbable and put themselves into real contention for a playoff spot, they went out and lost three games in four nights. Now they have a 14-point gap between themselves and a playoff spot, the largest for any team in the AHL that has not yet been mathematically eliminated.

29) Hartford Wolf Pack (--)

The Wolf Pack salvaged something from their three-game swing through the Central Division with an impressive win at Milwaukee. They are hanging in the Atlantic Division race, but barely. They have left themselves with nearly no margin for error now, and now they have Hershey and Milwaukee visiting XL Center this weekend.

30) Iowa Wild (+1)

Iowa found a bit of traction in a two-game home series with Manitoba, taking three of four points. But they need to go on a run immediately to have any possible chance of catching Rockford. A pair of home games this weekend against Ontario make that an even bigger ask.

31) Manitoba Moose (-1)

Wednesday’s match-up for the Moose, a four-point game at Rockford, could be the final blow to their season. The weekend won’t be any easier with Abbotsford coming to town.

32) Bridgeport Islanders (--)

The pain just does not stop for the Islanders. After perhaps their performance of the season in a win at Laval, they went to Belleville and took back-to-back 6-1 losses.

Out of the Top 10: Coachella Valley Firebirds

How To Watch The AHL On FloHockey

The AHL is streaming on FloHockey and the FloSports app. Live games, replays, highlights and breaking news also will be available on both platforms.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, USHL, And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social

Follow us on Twitter @FloHockey

Follow us on Instagram @flohockey

Follow us on TikTok @flohockeytv

Watch us on YouTube

Like us on Facebook



