FloHockey AHL Power Rankings: Laval Rocket Propel Back To The Top

1) Laval Rocket (+1)

In a match-up for first overall in the AHL last weekend with Rochester, the Rocket scored two wins. First place is theirs now.

2) Rochester Americans (-1)

After those two losses at Place Bell, the Amerks can’t afford to dwell on that. They have Charlotte (Wednesday) and Providence (Friday) coming to town. They’ll get a week off before back-to-back three-in-three weekends close out the month, so now is a good time to fine-tune for the remaining 16 regular-season games. Adding Erik Brännström should make Rochester’s strong blue line that much better.

3) Hershey Bears (+1)

A franchise-record 10-game road trip got off to a successful start with a pair of wins at Cleveland. Now it’s on to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Chicago as this journey continues. For as strong as their record is, the Bears have been dealing with inconsistent performances (like a 6-2 home loss to Belleville last Wednesday) all season. This road trip is a chance to sharpen themselves for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

4) Colorado Eagles (+2)

A stop at Coachella Valley and two games in San Diego make up this week’s schedule for the Eagles. They got Bridgeport forward William Dufour as part of the Colorado Avalanche-New York Islanders deal involving Brock Nelson. At stake down the stretch for the Eagles is a divisional first-place finish that would avoid having to play a best-of three series.

5) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (+2)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came through the NHL trade deadline well and even managed to get prospect Chase Stillman. Given what is going on with the Pittsburgh Penguins, to come through the trade deadline mostly intact is a success. Now they have a chance to chase down Hershey.

6) Texas Stars (-2)

After losses at Rockford and Chicago last weekend, all the Stars can do is regroup for a visit from Cleveland this Friday. Their battle with Milwaukee for the Central Division title seems to be heading toward an end-of-season finish.

7) Coachella Valley Firebirds (+1)

The Firebirds have been off since last Wednesday, but losing a sniper like Daniel Sprong is a significant hit.

8) Ontario Reign (-3)

With Erik Portillo still out, much has been asked of Pheonix Copley. Brandt Clarke is a potentially massive addition if he eventually ends up with the Reign, but that is still a question mark.

9) Providence Bruins (--)

Like Hershey, the P-Bruins have their own road schedule to handle this month. A loss last Saturday started their eight-game swing that moves on to Toronto on Wednesday. It’s a homecoming for newly acquired forward Fraser Minten as part of a retooled Providence line-up following the NHL trade deadline.

10) Milwaukee Admirals (+3)

The Admirals did what they had to do, taking care of Chicago and Iowa at home. This season has been an adventure for the Admirals, but thanks to strong work by Nashville Predators management they have been able to weather several hits to the roster. Fedor Svechkov is a potential addition for the Calder Cup Playoffs, which would be another boost.

11) Charlotte Checkers (-1)

It’s a goalie swap in Charlotte. Chris Driedger is off to the Manitoba Moose, and Kaapo Kähkönen is in Charlotte. The Checkers came through the NHL trade deadline unscathed even with the parent Florida Panthers loading up for a run at a Stanley Cup championship repeat.

12) Toronto Marlies (--)

An overtime win at Belleville salvaged the week for the Marlies, but they have been on an ongoing slide for much of the past month. After Wednesday’s home contest with Providence, they have back-to-back tilts on the weekend with Charlotte.

13) Springfield Thunderbirds (+2)

St. Louis Blues management made it clear that there is belief in the Thunderbirds. They went out and got defenseman Calen Addison. He can be a top-pairing blueliner at this level.

14) Cleveland Monsters (--)

After three consecutive home losses, now the Monsters have a six-game string on the road ahead of them that begins in Texas and eventually concludes in Belleville. They are pretty secure in the North Division standings, but it could get tight quickly on them with a challenging path still to go this month.

15) Calgary Wranglers (-4)

Once at the top of the AHL, the Wranglers continue to see their second half fall apart. Coachella Valley took them apart in an 8-2 game at Scotiabank Saddledome, and they then allow six goals to Manitoba, the AHL’s lowest-scoring team, before finally pulling out a win this past Sunday in a rematch with the Moose. They are still positioned to compete for the Pacific Division title, but their remaining schedule is no treat.

16) Abbotsford Canucks (--)

Rivalry games against Bakersfield and Calgary will wind down a six-game home stand. Then it’s back out on the road for six games. That’s life in the Pacific Division.





17) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (+1)

After getting a split of a two-game trip down to Charlotte, the Phantoms have a five-game homestand. But it’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (twice), Milwaukee, Syracuse, and Providence all coming to PPL Center. No pushovers there.

18) Belleville Senators (-2)

After a 6-2 win at Hershey, the B-Sens got outscored 12-4 in losses to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hartford. They badly need four points from their upcoming two-game weekend series against Bridgeport.

19) Chicago Wolves (+1)

A 4-0 home win against Texas finished an impressive weekend for the Wolves. Their remaining home calendar is one of the most challenging in the AHL: games against the likes of Hershey, Texas, and Coachella Valley are still to come.

20) San Jose Barracuda (+2)

The Barracuda got two of four points on a trip to Abbotsford thanks to a shutout from Gabriel Carriere. But Yaroslav Askarov having been out since Feb. 19 is really testing the Barracuda.

21) Syracuse Crunch (--)

This past weekend exemplified much of this season for the Crunch: a bad loss at Utica followed by an impressive victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Finding any sort of extended traction has been elusive.

22) San Diego Gulls (+4)

A 10-1-0-1 surge has put the Gulls right into the heart of the chase for a Pacific Division playoff spot. Sweeping a home-and-home with rival Ontario was their latest highlight. This team does not quit.

23) Grand Rapids Griffins (--)

Grand Rapids took a thumping from Colorado just before the AHL All-Star break and has never really recovered. Their first-half work means that they are easily comfortable for a playoff spot, but this February-March trend is not encouraging.

24) Utica Comets (+1)

A wave of trades involving the New Jersey Devils hit the Comets as well. Those moves should help, but there isn’t much time to perfect that chemistry. Making up eight points on both Belleville and Syracuse is a major challenge, but the Comets do have five games to go with the Crunch. They win those in regulation, hope for help regarding Belleville, and they can see where this goes.

25) Bakersfield Condors (-3)

Getting Matthew Savoie certainly should help. But the Olivier Rodrigue is taking on a lot of work in net, and the Condors have a packed schedule still to go in March.

26) Rockford IceHogs (+1)

A three-in-three weekend is ahead for the IceHogs. Fourth place in the Central Division might be a reach now for the IceHogs, but they are sitting pretty comfortably in a playoff spot now after three consecutive wins.

27) Tucson Roadrunners (-3)

An ongoing fight with Bakersfield and San Diego for what might be one playoff spot continues. A very challenging remaining slate could complicate that quest for the Roadrunners.

28) Henderson Silver Knights (--)

It got very interesting at one point for the Silver Knights with a 10-2-0-0 run. But several moves have cost Calen Addison, Brendan Brisson, and Grigori Denisenko with nothing coming back to the AHL roster, and they have faded from contention.

29) Hartford Wolf Pack (--)

Let’s see what adding Brisson and Nicolas Aubé-Kubel can do for the Wolf Pack, but a 7-1 home loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton did not look like a team fighting to stay in contention. Dylan Garand has been excellent this season, but there is not nearly enough help in front of him.

30) Manitoba Moose (+1)

With three more games still remaining against Rockford, the Moose still have some hope. But those will need to be regulation wins.

31) Iowa Wild (-1)

Ten points out of a playoff spot, anything less than going on a tear now won’t be nearly enough for the Wild.

32) Bridgeport Islanders (--)

The losses keep piling up in Bridgeport, where the team may set a league record for fewest home wins in a season. Bridgeport is the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention.

