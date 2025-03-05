FloHockey AHL Power Rankings: Rochester Americans Stay Atop

Every week throughout the regular season, Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams.

The Rochester Americans again top the AHL Power Rankings for a second week in a row. Right behind them are the Laval Rocket, just in time for a critical two-game series between the two teams this weekend. The season’s stretch drive has arrived.

See where your favorite team ranks based on the Power Rankings and follow them throughout the season to see how your club rises or falls. You can also see the full AHL standings here to see how it compares with our FloHockey AHL Power Rankings.

1) Rochester Americans (--)

After 10 wins in 12 games, the Amerks finally slowed down just a bit in shootout losses at Utica and Syracuse. They might be able to put Laval behind them for good with a clean sweep of a pair of road games against the Rocket this weekend. They have already won twice at Place Bell this season.

2) Laval Rocket (+1)

This week’s schedule at home is a potentially dicey one – they get the desperate, surging Utica Comets on Wednesday before the crucial two-game showdown with the Amerks at Place Bell. The North Division, Eastern Conference, and AHL leads could all be in play when the clubs face off Friday and Saturday.

3) Hershey Bears (+1)

The Bears pulled off a big home win against a major nemesis, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, before a methodical victory the next night against Lehigh Valley. After hosting Belleville on Wednesday comes a franchise-record 10-game road trip. For as much as the Bears have had some downturns after different points this season, they are still only three points off the AHL lead.

4) Texas Stars (+2)

Texas took care of Chicago in a two-game home sweep. Remi Poirier’s 29-save shutout was a big step for him after some difficult appearances recently. They are in a stretch of 14 games in 29 nights, including this week’s three-in-four Midwest swing that starts Wednesday with a key match-up at Milwaukee.

5) Ontario Reign (-3)

The Reign got sniper Samuel Fagemo back last weekend only to be blanked on consecutive nights at Colorado. Pheonix Copley has had to take on a lot of work lately with Erik Portillo out. After two home dates this week, the Reign will be on the road for seven of eight games as part of a jammed March schedule. Ontario’s blue line got a boost with Joseph Cecconi coming over from Iowa in a trade last week.

6) Colorado Eagles (+1)

Trent Miner appears to have locked up the number-one job in net for the Eagles. He shut out Ontario in back-to-back home games this past weekend, handling all 55 shots sent his way. In their past three games against top teams in Texas and Ontario, the Eagles have a 12-1 advantage in goals. A six-game trip opens Wednesday in Bakersfield.

7) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (-2)

Joel Blomqvist is back while Tristan Jarry has moved up to the Pittsburgh Penguins. They wrapped up a seven-game road trip that went 3-2-2-0. Next up is the NHL trade deadline. How much will Pittsburgh break down its roster, and what are the potential implications for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton?

8) Coachella Valley Firebirds (--)

Philipp Grubauer is back with the Seattle Kraken while Nikke Kokko has returned to the Firebirds following a brief NHL recall. If Seattle chooses to sell heavily at the NHL trade deadline, will any of those moves hit the Coachella Valley roster?

9) Providence Bruins (+5)

After hosting Toronto on Friday, the P-Bruins find themselves as another Eastern Conference team on a long March road trip. Theirs is an eight-gamer. They’ve also lost some offense with Max Jones leaving in a trade to the Edmonton Oilers organization, too.

10) Charlotte Checkers (-1)

What had been a crowded net is no more after the Florida Panthers recalled veteran Chris Driedger in the wake of the deal that sent Spencer Knight to the Chicago Blackhawks. If the organization does not bring in a replacement, Ken Appleby and Cooper Black will handle Charlotte’s goaltending.

11) Calgary Wranglers (-1)

12) Toronto Marlies (-1)

13) Milwaukee Admirals (-1)

14) Cleveland Monsters (-1)

15) Springfield Thunderbirds (+5)

16) Belleville Senators (--)

17) Abbotsford Canucks (--)

18) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (--)

19) San Jose Barracuda (+2)

20) Chicago Wolves (-5)

21) Syracuse Crunch (+1)

22) Bakersfield Condors (+2)

23) Grand Rapids Griffins (-4)

24) Tucson Roadrunners (+3)

25) Utica Comets (+3)

26) San Diego Gulls (-3)

27) Rockford IceHogs (-1)

28) Henderson Silver Knights (-3)

29) Hartford Wolf Pack (--)

30) Iowa Wild (+1)

31) Manitoba Moose (-1)

32) Bridgeport Islanders (--)

Out of the Top 10: Calgary Wranglers

