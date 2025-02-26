AHL Power Rankings: Rochester Americans Take Top Spot

Every week throughout the regular season, Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams.

After two weeks topping the AHL Power Rankings, the Laval Rocket are out. Taking their place are their North Division counterpart, the Rochester Americans.

See where your favorite team ranks based on the Power Rankings and follow them throughout the season to see how your club rises or falls. You can also see the full AHL standings here to see how it compares with our FloHockey AHL Power Rankings.

1) Rochester Americans (+6)

Devon Levi is surging, and the Amerks have won 10 of their past 12 outings. They swept Cleveland, Belleville, and Toronto at home this past week, with Levi notching two shutouts. The Amerks are in the top of the AHL in home performance this season, but a difficult foe in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will wrap up this four-game homestand. A win against the Penguins would be an emphatic exclamation point on this home stretch. Their remaining March-April schedule is quite manageable.

2) Ontario Reign (+2)

Aside from a home loss to San Jose, the Reign produced another solid week with a blowout win on the front end of their home-and-home with the Barracuda and a victory against Calgary to wrap it all up for the weekend. They are 10-2-1-0 since Jan. 21 and have taken four consecutive wins against the Wranglers to push their way into the Western Conference lead. Pheonix Copley has been stable in net, but Erik Portillo has not dressed for three games in a row; that situation bears watching because Friday’s game at Colorado starts a run of 15 games in 31 nights for the Reign.

3) Laval Rocket (-2)

A home loss to Manitoba and a loss at Syracuse sandwiched a victory at Place Bell last Friday night. After allowing five goals on 17 shots to Manitoba, Connor Hughes rebounded well with 37 stops against the Crunch. After Wednesday morning’s game at Toronto, their fourth road game facing the Marlies in 19 days, the Rocket settle in at Place Bell for five consecutive games.

4) Hershey Bears (+2)

A last-minute loss at Charlotte wasted a stout performance from Hunter Shepard, but the Bears did bounce back a day later behind another excellent effort in net, this time from Clay Stevenson. That 1-0 win gave the Bears a respectable split against the Checkers. They have had a remarkably light schedule lately with just three games in the second half of this month. That is about to change, however. After three home dates to begin March, their franchise-record 10-game road trip starts March 7.

5) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (-1)

Losing a 4-1 first-period lead in an eventual 5-4 overtime loss at Providence on Sunday afternoon put a damper on their 3-in-3 weekend. The same Penguins who poured 33 shots in 40 minutes on the P-Bruins then managed just 10 more through the third period and overtime. Now comes this Wednesday’s trip to Rochester. But the bigger-picture story for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is what the parent Pittsburgh Penguins will do with the NHL trade deadline quickly approaching. How, if at all, might that affect what the AHL affiliate has built so far?

6) Texas Stars (-4)

Texas can match offense with any team in the AHL, but allowing 3.06 goals per game, 16th in the AHL, just is not good enough. Colorado showed it, too, tagging the Stars for six goals last Saturday night. Magnus Hellberg returned for the first time since Feb. 1, but he was pulled after allowing five first-period goals.

7) Colorado Eagles (+2)

When the Colorado offense gets going, it can be very difficult to stop. The Eagles racked up five first-period goals last Saturday night at Texas to get a split with the Stars. The Eagles are back home for a two-game weekend series with Ontario before going back out on the road for a six-game road trip. In all, they are in the middle of 10 of 12 games on the road.

8) Coachella Valley Firebirds (+4)

All season long the Firebirds have been showing hints that they belong among the AHL’s upper echelon. They may have arrived, though nine of their next 12 contests are away from home, including two trips to Calgary and one to Chicago.

9) Charlotte Checkers (+2)

The Checkers got a split with Hershey. Now comes the real test – 16 games in 31 nights, beginning this Friday in Cleveland.

10) Calgary Wranglers (-2)

The Wranglers’ ongoing slide finally pushed them out of the Pacific Division lead. They only have one win dating back to Jan. 26, and since opening the season 19-5-1-0, the Wranglers have won just 10 of their past 26 games (10-11-3-2). A test in San Diego against the surging Gulls is next up on Wednesday.

11) Toronto Marlies (-6)

12) Milwaukee Admirals (+4)

13) Cleveland Monsters (-2)

14) Providence Bruins (--)

15) Chicago Wolves (+3)

16) Belleville Senators (+1)

17) Abbotsford Canucks (-4)

18) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (+2)

19) Grand Rapids Griffins (--)

20) Springfield Thunderbirds (+2)

21) San Jose Barracuda (-6)

22) Syracuse Crunch (+1)

23) San Diego Gulls (+3)

24) Bakersfield Condors (-3)

25) Henderson Silver Knights (--)

26) Rockford IceHogs (-2)

27) Tucson Roadrunners (--)

28) Utica Comets (--)

29) Hartford Wolf Pack (--)

30) Manitoba Moose (+1)

31) Iowa Wild (-1)

32) Bridgeport Islanders (--)

Out of the Top 10: Toronto Marlies

How To Watch The AHL On FloHockey

The AHL is streaming on FloHockey and the FloSports app. Live games, replays, highlights and breaking news also will be available on both platforms.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, USHL, And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social