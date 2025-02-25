Penguins Prospect Ville Koivunen Tops AHL Rookie Rankings

The AHL’s rookie class this season is an interesting one. While several top first-year players have earned permanent recalls to their NHL teams, many more have been marinating in the top developmental league as they prepare for their chance.

The race for the Dudley “Red” Garrett Memorial Award for the AHL’s rookie of the year remains wide open. With plenty of season left for players to separate themselves, we wanted to take stock of where things stand as the home stretch of the regular season.

A couple of notes for this list. Players like Denton Mateychuk and Frank Nazar aren’t on the list as it appears they’ll be staying with their NHL clubs for the remainder of the season. Otherwise, players had to have played at least 26 AHL games this season to be included on the list. Additionally, this is not a ranking based on which player is the best prospect. This is merely ranking them based on their performance so far this season.

Top 15 AHL Rookies So Far This Season

1. Ville Koivunen, LW, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT)

Acquired in the Jake Guentzel trade last season, Koivunen was one of the key pieces in the return from the Carolina Hurricanes and thus far has exceeded expectations for his first season in North America. The Finnish forward averaged nearly a point per game in his final season in Liiga and has shown no drop off in his production with the WBS Penguins. He leads all AHL rookies with 44 points, but also is top three in points per game among active rookie forwards. His game on the puck has really taken a step, but he’s also always been a reliable presence away from it with a high-energy style that is difficult to play against. The Pens are letting Koivunen overbake in the AHL, which is good recipe for a team that is in its own transitional phase.

2. Justin Hryckowian, RW, Texas Stars (DAL)

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northeastern University, Hryckowian has been among the top rookies all season in the AHL. He’s already appeared in five games with Dallas and is one of the few rookies over 0.90 points per game in the AHL this season. Hryckowian is the kind of player who can play just about anywhere in your lineup. He gives maximum effort shift by shift and has shown the ability to read and make plays at the pro level. His 26 assists put him third among all AHL rookies, while he is second behind Koivunen with 39 points. Hryckowian is just the latest in a fairly long line of Texas Stars rookie to make an outsized impact in their first AHL season including most recent Garrett Award winner Logan Stankoven.

You can catch Hryckowian and the Stars this week as they take on the Chicago Wolves in FloHockey's free game of the week airing across Flo's social platforms.

3. Matthew Savoie, RW, Bakersfield Condors (EDM)

Recently called up to the Edmonton Oilers, Savoie is making a good impression with the big club. He is currently tied for third among AHL rookies with 37 points, showcasing incredible speed and tenacity to go along with higher-end skill. Savoie’s size has not held him back in the AHL and the early indications is that they’re not in the AHL either. Acquired in an offseason trade with the Buffalo Sabres, the former top 10 NHL Draft pick has made the most of his time in the AHL and appears poised for a longer-term stay with Edmonton sooner than later.

4. Sam Colangelo, RW, San Diego Gulls (ANA)

Currently leading active AHL rookies in points per game at 0.95, Colangelo has been a reliable source of offense for the Gulls all season. He’s also gotten 12 games with the Ducks this year. Colangelo has shown high-end scoring touch in the AHL, putting forth a team-best 19 goals despite missing 13 of their games so far while on NHL duty. Colangelo’s development has been a bit of a slow burn from his draft to now, but he’s really starting to round out into the player Anaheim drafted 36th overall back in 2020.

5. Jani Nyman, LW, Coachella Valley Firebirds (SEA)

The top goal scorer among rookies this season, Nyman has been an absolute tear heading into and coming out of the AHL All-Star break. Selected to participate at the All-Star Classic for Coachella Valley as a replacement, he’s made the case he should have been there all along. In the month of February alone, the big winger has scored seven goals in eight games. His game has seemingly fully adjusted to the AHL and now he’s figuring out how best to use his size and high-end scoring ability. His 23 goals have him tied for third overall in the AHL.

6. Bradly Nadeau, LW, Chicago Wolves (CAR)

One of two rookies to have already surpassed the 20-goal mark this season, Nadeau has overcome a slow-ish start to his AHL tenure with a more explosive run since he returned from the World Junior Championship. In fact, 15 of his 21 goals scored this season have been since returning to AHL action on Jan. 4. While his one-timer is a weapon on the power play, most of his goals have come at even strength this year. He’s also scoring on an absurd 25% of his shots this season. Nadeau’s off-puck play still needs to come along more before he can be trusted in NHL games, but his scoring touch is top-level quality.

Nadeau and the Wolves will be featured this week as they take on the Texas Stars in FloHockey's free game on social media Saturday night.

7. Tristan Luneau, D, San Diego Gulls (ANA)

After missing most of last season, Luneau has managed to quickly get his game on track in the AHL this season. He’s appeared in six games with the Anaheim Ducks, but has primarily skated with the Gulls. He has 35 points in 37 games, tying him with teammate Sam Colangelo for the highest points-per-game output among AHL rookies. His 29 assists top the AHL rookie class as well.

8. Dalibor Dvorský, C, Springfield Thunderbirds (STL)

The No. 10 pick from the 2023 NHL Draft has been finding his way as a pro rather well, showing good strength on and off the puck, while still learning how to be a consistent offensive performer. Dvorský is third on the Thunderbirds with 35 points and ninth among all AHL rookies. He does more than score, which is how he will impact games at the NHL level as Dvorský has already shown physical maturity and strength against pros in the AHL.

Don't see that every day!



Dylan Garand (@WolfPackAHL) with the RARE goalie gloved stretch pass to @ThunderbirdsAHL star Dalibor Dvorsky for the GTG for Atlantic. Yeah, that's a fun one.#AHLAllStar #AHL pic.twitter.com/0KS6J978q3 — FloHockey (@FloHockey) February 4, 2025

9. Collin Graf, C/W, San Jose Barracuda (SJS)

He’s been up and down between the big club and the AHL, but when with the Barracuda, he’s been exceptional. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Quinnipiac last spring, Graf is averaging 0.91 points in the AHL. While he’s getting important reps with the Sharks, he could be a real difference maker as the Barracuda make a push for the playoffs.

10. Scott Morrow, D, Chicago Wolves (CAR)

Second among AHL rookie defensemen with 35 points and fifth overall among AHL defenders, Morrow has the puck on his stick a lot. The Chicago Wolves have been a much better team on the ice with him than without and he’s always an offensive threat. Morrow has 120 shots on goal and has seen 12 of those go in the net. His defensive game is what really needed to be shored up in order to become an NHL regular and that is starting to come around more without Morrow losing that identity of a defender that can push pucks up ice.

11. Luca Cagnoni, D, San Jose Barracuda (SJS)

The top defenseman scorer among rookies and third overall in the AHL with 37 points, Cagnoni has points in 10 of his last 14 games and is directing a lot of pucks to the net. He already has 13 goals this season off of 80 shots on goal to date. Coming straight out of junior, I wasn’t sure if Cagnoni’s offensive flair would immediately translate to the AHL, but it absolutely has. He’ll still have to overcome doubters about his size and ability to play his style at the NHL level, but he is moving pucks at a high level and making a lot of plays.

12. Jonathan Lekkerimäki, RW, Abbotsford Canucks (VAN)

Currently fourth among AHL rookies with 18 goals, Lekkerimäki has had his ups and downs and is still trying to find the level of consistency he’s going to need at the NHL level to be a regular in Vancouver’s top six. But he can score and is finding ways to cut through often stingy AHL defenses. He is also tops among rookies in power-play goals with seven.

13. Artyom Levshunov, D, Rockford IceHogs (CHI)

Levshunov’s impact has been a bit quieter given the hype of being the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft last summer, but he is making an impact. Considering how close he is to his draft year and starting the year being injured, Levshunov is finding his way and the evidence is mounting that he’s starting to figure it out. He has 21 points in 47 games, but is involved offensively more than the points would suggest. He is second among all rookies with 128 shots on net. Additionally, Levshunov has 10 points over his last 11 games. Things are starting to come along and with the amount he plays and the amount he has the puck, he’s starting to show the glimpses of the future top-pairing defenseman the Blackhawks drafted him to be.

14. Elias Salomonsson, D, Manitoba Moose (WPG)

Selected to represent Manitoba at the AHL All-Star Classic, Salomonsson has had a strong first season in North America. The Swedish prospect has size and physicality, but plays a relatively clean game and can kill a lot of plays. He has good mobility and has seen his game mature plenty since being a second-round pick in 2022. Salomonsson has 15 points over 29 games and his offensive game will only round out further as he continues to adjust. He’ll probably need some more time in the AHL to get there, but you can see the makings of an NHL defenseman.

15. Stephen Halliday, C, Belleville Senators (OTT)

Halliday got a taste of the AHL at the end of last season after signing out of Ohio State. He showed well early on and has continued that this season. With 36 points, Halliday is tied for Belleville’s scoring lead. The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ all-time leading scorer has made a good first impression as a pro and looks like he could be an early call-up option for Ottawa as soon as next season.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

Looking for more? The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Watch ECHL, USHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social