AHL Power Rankings: Laval Rockets To The Top

Every week throughout the regular season, Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams.

The Laval Rocket have pushed aside the Texas Stars for first place in this week’s AHL Power Rankings. See where your favorite team ranks based on the Power Rankings and follow them throughout the season to see how your club rises or falls. You can also see the full AHL standings here to see how it compares with our power rankings.

1) Laval Rocket (+4)

The Rocket went to Toronto for back-to-back games and departed with four points. Moreover, they did that without AHL All-Stars Owen Beck and Logan Mailloux, who were on recall with the Montreal Canadiens. Now they’re back with the Rocket. The Connor Hughes-Cayden Primeau goaltending tandem has been excellent for a Laval team that owns seven consecutive wins. Head coach Pascal Vincent has this team primed for the stretch drive.





2) Texas Stars (-1)

The Stars easily took care of Rockford in a pair of games at H-E-B Center. More points are on the table with a two-game trip to Manitoba; the Stars have won 10 of their past 11 games on the road and swept a two-game set at Manitoba to close out 2024.

3) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (--)

A three-in-three all-Pennsylvania is ahead for the Penguins, who continue to thrive in playing any way that they need in order to win. They can lock it down (they have two shutouts in their past five games) or they can play last-goal-wins as they did last Saturday in rallying from a 4-1 hole against Cleveland to take a 5-4 overtime win.

4) Rochester Americans (+3)

With each start, Devon Levi looks like a goaltender capable of leading a team to the Calder Cup. Sunday’s home matinee with Laval should be a treat. Like Vincent, first-year head coach Mike Leone has his club coming together well. One question: with the Buffalo Sabres out of contention, what does that potentially mean for March roster moves that could impact the Amerks?

5) Calgary Wranglers (-3)

Considering the Wranglers are on their third head coach of the season, a stumble last weekend at red-hot Henderson can happen. Long-time AHL captain Brett Sutter, who retired after last season, moved into an interim head-coaching role with Joe Cirella (eye surgery) and Trent Cull (with the Calgary Flames).

6) Colorado Eagles (+7)

The Eagles are back in the top-10, and given the talent that this team can roll out when at full strength, they should be. After taking three of four points at home against Abbotsford, they hit the road this weekend for a rematch with the Canucks. Matthew Phillips is back to his dangerous ways and heating up just in time for the February-March push.

7) Toronto Marlies (-1)

After a 7-2-0-1 road trip, the Marlies came back home last weekend and had a slip-up at home against Laval. Not ideal, but they are hardly the first team to have a letdown on home ice after spending weeks on the road. A home-and-home match-up with Belleville along with another visit by the Rocket should be a good way to get the Marlies reinvigorated this weekend.

8) Hershey Bears (-4)

Head coach Todd Nelson had given the Bears plenty of leash, but he finally reached his limit last Saturday night following a 5-0 loss at home to Syracuse. Whether it’s a midseason lull, the grind of having gone through two long Calder Cup Playoff runs, or something else, the Bears are a long way from looking like a team capable of going on another championship run. Their franchise-record 10-game road trip in March is looming larger and larger, particularly if they cannot bank points during their light February schedule.

9) Ontario Reign (-1)

The Reign had a light weekend with just one game, a 5-4 overtime loss to San Diego on home ice. Erik Portillo has allowed nine goals on 46 shots in his past two starts.

10) Providence Bruins (+4)

Utica is on the Providence home schedule twice in the next week-and-a-half. The Comets may look like a pushover, but they have been on a good run lately. The P-Bruins were swept in a home-and-home set with the Comets earlier this season, and that is when the Comets had barely emerged from their disastrous start. Providence has to be careful.

11) Cleveland Monsters (--)

12) Charlotte Checkers (--)

13) Coachella Valley Firebirds (+4)

14) San Jose Barracuda (--)

15) Abbotsford Canucks (--)

16) Milwaukee Admirals (--)

17) Bakersfield Condors (+2)

18) Chicago Wolves (+2)

19) Grand Rapids Griffins (-10)

20) Springfield Thunderbirds (+4)

21) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (-3)

22) Syracuse Crunch (-1)

23) Belleville Senators (-1)

24) Henderson Silver Knights (+4)

25) Utica Comets (+2)

26) Rockford IceHogs (-1)

27) Tucson Roadrunners (-4)

28) Hartford Wolf Pack (-2)

29) San Diego Gulls (+1)

30) Iowa Wild (-1)

31) Manitoba Moose (-1)

32) Bridgeport Islanders (--)

Out of the Top 10: Grand Rapids Griffins

