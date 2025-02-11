Yaroslav Askarov Leads Top NHL Prospects Back In AHL Amid 4 Nations Break

The NHL is on pause presently as the national teams of Finland, Sweden, USA and Canada all get set for the 4 Nations Face-Off to be played across the next two weeks in the United States and Canada. With all 32 NHL teams off until the conlusion of that tournament, there’s still work to be done on player development.

While the veterans who didn’t make their respective national teams will likely plan some vacations or some simple rest and relaxation, many teams are sending their key young players and prospects back to the American Hockey League to keep progressing.

While there are always dozens of high-profile prospects playing in the league at any given time, the list is going to be growing significantly over the next two weeks. That’s great for AHL fans and it could have significant benefits for the players as well as they’re able to maintain the rhythm of their season by staying active in the lineup. Some players will be sent down merely for salary cap purposes as well, allowing them to get the same rest the veterans will get even if there's a pay-cut attached.

Here’s a list of notable players that have been sent down over the last few days that should be highly noticeable in their return to the AHL.

Top NHL Prospects Loaned Back To AHL Teams

Marco Kasper, C, Grand Rapids Griffins (DET)

Kasper has made a positive impact for the Detroit Red Wings as a rookie this year. He was called up after just two AHL games at the start of the season and never came back until now. He has played 50 games with Detroit and registered 20 points including nine goals while playing regularly in the middle six for the Red Wings and getting a few games of top-six minutes as well.

With the international break, Kasper was sent back to Grand Rapids. This may end up being only a paper move for the Wings to save cap space. Kasper has proven physically ready for the challenge, playing smart and effective hockey while also finding the scoresheet regularly enough to be a valuable secondary scoring source.

If he plays at all, this will be the last glimpse of him in the AHL. Grand Rapids has five games during the 4 Nations break.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Barracuda (SJS)

Askarov was sent back to the AHL just before the AHL All-Star break, but also in anticipation for the long layoff for the Sharks. He’s been one of the best players in the AHL when he’s been down this season and now he’ll have a chance to continue that success with the Barracuda.

San Jose has been much improved this season, but they’re best when Askarov is in net. He has a .934 save percentage in 15 AHL games this season as he further cements his claim as the Sharks’ goalie of the future.

Liam Öhgren, C, Iowa Wild (MIN)

Called up to Minnesota in mid-January, Öhgren had enjoyed his longest stretch of games with the big club, collecting four points over 11 games including his first NHL goal of the season. With the international break afoot, Öhgren headed down I-35 to rejoin the Iowa Wild where he has been outstanding.

The 21-year-old Swedish import has 23 points in 25 AHL games this season. He’s made the adjustment to North American pro hockey well and more time in the A will only enhance his ability to make an impact next season.

Luca Del Bel Belluz, C, Cleveland Monsters (CBJ)

When Columbus called him up, Del Bel Belluz was leading the AHL in scoring with 37 points in 34 games. He spent 15 games with the Blue Jackets going back to Jan. 9, and he was showing that he belonged with eight points over that span. You’d have to think he’ll head back to the big club after the international break, but for the next few weeks Cleveland will get one of its most reliable producers back.

Collin Graf, C/W, San Jose Barracuda (SJS)

Graf has gone up and down a bit this season, his first full campaign as a pro. He is still among the top scoring rookies in the AHL with 30 points in 33 games with the Barracuda. Just before the international break, he was playing top-six minutes for the Sharks, though, and starting to come into his own a bit. We’ll see what San Jose ultimately decides after the 4 Nations is over because Graf can really help the Barracuda make a real push here to have a lot of success late in the season and into the postseason.

Lian Bichsel, D, Texas Stars (DAL)

Called up in late January by Dallas, Bichsel had worked his way into top-four minutes just before the international break. With Miro Heiskanen injured, he’ll undoubtedly be right back up with the big club after 4 Nations. Until then, however, he can continue to hone his game in big minutes with Texas where he had nine points in 28 games so far this season. Bichsel has clearly taken a big step this year.

Josh Doan, RW, Tucson Roadrunners (UTA)

Doan headed into the international break with points in three straight games for Utah in bottom-six minutes. He had been up since Jan. 10 and looked his best in the last stretch of his most recent call-up. Utah sent him back to Tucson, but my guess is that could be temporary. When in the AHL, Doan has been more of a force, with 21 points in 25 games for the Roadrunners.

Matthew Poitras, C, Providence Bruins (BOS)

Called up in mid-January, Poitras was starting to establish a more defined role with the Bruins as we headed into the international break. He has 11 points in 26 NHL games so far this season, while he has 20 points in 23 games with Providence in the AHL.

Emil Andrae, D, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (PHI)

Andrae has played 24 games with the Flyers and 15 with Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season. This has been the year that the Swedish blueliner has been right on the edge of pushing for that full-time role in the NHL. A few weeks in the AHL where he’s been productive could put him on track to finish the season with Philly.

