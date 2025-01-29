AHL Power Rankings: Texas Stars Shining Brightly

Every week throughout the regular season, Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams.

This week brings more upheaval as the Texas Stars continue their midseason charge and have put themselves into the number-one spot.

See where your favorite team ranks based on the Power Rankings and follow them throughout the season to see how your club rises or falls. You can also see the full AHL standings here to see how it compares with our power rankings.

1) Texas Stars (+3)

The Stars handled business last weekend in a two-game road sweep of Iowa. For the fourth time in seven games, the Stars will see their long-time foe, Milwaukee. After that, it’s back home for a pair of games against former Stars head coach Derek Laxdal and his Coachella Valley Firebirds. Remi Poirier excelled in net last Saturday for the Stars, who have won 10 consecutive road games.

2) Calgary Wranglers (-1)

Calgary got two significant boosts last weekend. Standout goaltender Devin Cooley returned in net, albeit in an overtime loss at home to San Diego. The Wranglers also had NHL defenseman Tyson Barrie on hand for the weekend, and he helped them to split with the Gulls.

3) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (-1)

After a nine-day break on the schedule, the Penguins stumbled in a loss at Utica before taking the back end of the teams’ home-and-home series. After Hershey, the Penguins go south to Charlotte, where the Checkers have struggled lately but are still a difficult test. The second night with the Checkers starts a difficult February schedule in which the Penguins will later face seven consecutive games on the road.

4) Hershey Bears (-1)

The banged-up, bruised Bears managed to scratch out a point in Laval and Belleville before taking a win in the follow-up with the B-Sens for a relatively successful North Division swing. After a tough visit to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, they get a two-game home set against Bridgeport. That said, the Islanders dealt Hershey a 6-1 home loss back in November.

5) Laval Rocket (+2)

After an impressive win against Hershey, the Rocket went on the road and took back-to-back wins against Hartford and Providence. Cayden Primeau continues to round back to form in net following a rough first half with the Montreal Canadiens while Logan Mailloux further strengthens his case for time with the Habs.

6) Toronto Marlies (--)

Within sight for the Marlies is the finish line for this 10-game tour across North America. So far the Marlies are 5-2-0-0. Stops at San Diego and Bakersfield will conclude this journey. Extended trips like this would crush a lot of teams. Not the Marlies. They are 21-8-2-1 on their annual midseason trip going back to the 2021-22 season.

7) Rochester Americans (-2)

The Amerks survived a difficult journey to New England, where they were shut out in Providence and then got into a punch-out the following night with Hartford. They took the win against the Wolf Pack in a surly match-up. Top prospect Isak Rosén is making a strong case for a look with the Buffalo Sabres.

8) Ontario Reign (--)

After a brief slip earlier this month, the Reign responded with a dominant 6-1 home win against Calgary. They finished their week with two more wins.

9) Grand Rapids Griffins (+4)

Grand Rapids got a feel-good story when franchise fixture Dominik Shine got a new two-year NHL contract from the Detroit Red Wings and then made his NHL debut at 31 years old. For a Grand Rapids club that has both given and received tremendous loyalty from players like Shine through the years, it was one more example of the perseverance that has defined the Detroit-Grand Rapids relationship for more than two decades.

10) Providence Bruins (+4)

AHL All-Star Michael DiPietro added another shutout last Friday for the P-Bruins, who continue their annual midseason surge. A pair of tough games in Cleveland this weekend are next, but Providence has an exceptionally winnable February schedule that could send this team up the standings.

11) Cleveland Monsters (--)

12) Charlotte Checkers (-2)

13) Colorado Eagles (-3)

14) San Jose Barracuda (+1)

15) Abbotsford Canucks (+3)

16) Milwaukee Admirals (+3)

17) Coachella Valley Firebirds (-5)

18) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (-2)

19) Bakersfield Condors (+1)

20) Chicago Wolves (+3)

21) Syracuse Crunch (-4)

22) Belleville Senators (+3)

23) Tucson Roadrunners (-2)

24) Springfield Thunderbirds (+2)

25) Rockford IceHogs (-1)

26) Hartford Wolf Pack (-4)

27) Utica Comets (--)

28) Henderson Silver Knights (+3)

29) Iowa Wild (-1)

30) San Diego Gulls (-1)

31) Manitoba Moose (-1)

32) Bridgeport Islanders (--)

Out of the Top 10: Charlotte Checkers, Colorado Eagles

