St. Louis Blues Top Prospect Otto Stenberg Coming To AHL Springfield

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are getting ready to welcome another key prospect for the St. Louis Blues after the club announced that Otto Stenberg is on the way. The 25th overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft is being transferred and loaned to Springfield after spending the first half of this season with Malmö in the Swedish Hockey League.

Stenberg just wrapped up his second trip to the World Junior Championship with Sweden, where he had eight points in seven games. Over the last two tournaments, Stenberg posted 17 points in 14 games.

“After discussions with Otto and his representatives, we agreed it is best for him to begin his pro career in North America now,” said Blues general manager Doug Armstrong in a statement. “We’re looking forward to his continued development alongside many of our other prospects in Springfield.”

Stenberg will join Dalibor Dvorsky, who was selected 15 picks ahead of him in the same draft, in Springfield, putting two of the Blues' most critical prospects under one roof.

Having made his SHL debut at 17, Stenberg has appeared in 75 games in Sweden's top pro league over the last three seasons. He has collected 15 points over that span. In 25 games with Malmö this season, he had six points.

Stenberg came up through one of Sweden's most famous and successful clubs, Frölunda. He was loaned out this season in hopes of playing a bigger role in a club that needed more help. In the end, Stenberg still hadn't quite found his scoring touch as a professional while playing middle-six minutes with the Redhawks.

The 19-year-old had not returned to action in the SHL after finishing up at the World Juniors where Sweden finished a disappointing fourth in the tournament. He tied for third on the team in scoring at the event.

It is unclear when Stenberg will make his AHL debut, but this is another exciting addition to a team that already features Dvorsky, who was just named to the AHL All-Star Classic.

Coming to North America now will allow the Blues to have a bit more say in Stenberg's development. He'll likely get more ice time and be put in situations to succeed and put himself on the right track to make the Blues. There's no doubt he has the talent and the style of game that can make him an effective NHLer and getting reps in the AHL over the remainder of this year and likely a good chunk of next year can only help.

There will probably be an adjustment period as time and space will be harder to come by in the AHL. Stenberg is 6-foot and under 190 pounds. The physicality and the pace of the AHL will definitely provide some challenges early on. But by playing the second half of this season and getting a trial by fire can only help recalibrate Stenberg's expectations and what he'll need to do to make it to the NHL.

He's an exciting player with a bright future. After seeing him play well at another World Juniors, it's no wonder the Blues want to get him into their mix sooner than later.

