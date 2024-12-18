AHL Power Rankings: Toronto Marlies Grab Control Of First Place

Every two weeks throughout the regular season, FloHockey's AHL expert Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams.

This week it’s the Toronto Marlies taking control of the top spot in the Power Rankings. See where your favorite team ranks based on the Power Rankings and follow them throughout the season to see how your club rises or falls. You can also see the full AHL standings here to see how it compares with our power rankings.

1) Toronto Marlies (+7)

On the one hand the Marlies fell behind 5-1 to the visiting Bakersfield Condors in the opening 22 minutes last Saturday. On the other hand, they then overwhelmed the Condors with five unanswered strikes for a 6-5 overtime win. Dennis Hildeby figures to be with the Toronto Maple Leafs for some time with the Anthony Stolarz injury, but the Marlies are taken care of with Artur Akhtyamov and Matt Murray to handle goaltending responsibilities in that absence.

2) Calgary Wranglers (+1)

A pair of losses on back-to-back nights at Coachella Valley stalled a bit of the surge, but the Wranglers will be back home soon. After a stop at Ontario on Wednesday, their next six games will be in Calgary, where they have won 11 of 14 home dates this season. A major test will be how the Wranglers fare without standout netminder Devin Cooley, who is on recall to the Calgary Flames.

3) Hershey Bears (+1)

Having played a league-high 28 games now after consecutive trips to the Calder Cup Finals, these Bears simply need some rest. They’re getting it now with a full week between games before a significant test Saturday night at home against Toronto.

4) Grand Rapids Griffins (-3)

Grand Rapids has slowed down a bit since a 12-3-1-0 charge sent the club into contention for first place in the AHL. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa is back with the team after a recall to the Detroit Red Wings. A game at Texas on Wednesday ends a string of six consecutive road games.

5) Cleveland Monsters (-3)

An eight-game homestand is off to a 2-0-1-1 start for the Monsters. Now they have back-to-back home dates with struggling Utica. In a three-week stretch that starts Dec. 28, the Monsters will see Grand Rapids five times. Now is the time to bank points.

6) San Jose Barracuda (+1)

As dominant as top prospect Yaroslav Askarov has been, goaltending partner Georgi Romanov has shown that he can shine as well. He had a 42-save performance to close out the weekend at Ontario and get the Barracuda a point in a 5-4 shootout loss. Other than a three-game stumble at the beginning of November, the Barracuda have been remarkably consistent this season.

7) Coachella Valley Firebirds (+2)

The Firebirds put a stop to a 1-3-1-2 slide with this past weekend’s two-game home sweep of Calgary. Those wins came at an opportune time as this week’s slate brings a difficult challenge with San Jose visiting followed by a home-and-home series with the Ontario Reign. Ales Stezka and Nikke Kokko in net have been capable. A tandem like that is a change for the Firebirds after having Joey Daccord and then Chris Driedger a proven number-one workhorses in each of the past two seasons.

8) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (-2)

The Penguins have been difficult to figure out at times. In one four-game stretch they scored six, zero, six, and zero goals respectively. Then they pounced on visiting Springfield last Saturday only to have to hold on barely for a 5-4 overtime victory. In their defense, however, injuries and recalls have been their story for much of the season’s opening two months. With a steady roster, this could be a very dangerous club.

9) Laval Rocket (-4)

Since winning 12 of their first 14 games, the Rocket have been slipping for the better part of the past month with a 4-6-1-1 mark. They got back on track this past Sunday afternoon by taking care of Bridgeport on the road, 6-2. With the parent Montreal Canadiens going through their own challenges, the Laval roster has come through relatively unscathed.

10) Charlotte Checkers (+3)

Head coach Geordie Kinnear’s Checkers needed a bit of Thanksgiving time at home to reset themselves. They’ve taken six of their past eight games, including wins on consecutive nights this past weekend at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey. With 10 of their next 14 games at home, they can really solidify themselves in the Atlantic Division’s upper echelon.

11) Ontario Reign (+4)

12) Providence Bruins (+12)

13) Belleville Senators (-1)

14) Springfield Thunderbirds (+3)

15) Milwaukee Admirals (-5)

16) Rochester Americans (+5)

17) Colorado Eagles (-6)

18) Abbotsford Canucks (+2)

19) Tucson Roadrunners (+4)

20) Chicago Wolves (+5)

21) Hartford Wolf Pack (-3)

22) Texas Stars (-8)

23) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (-7)

24) Syracuse Crunch (-5)

25) Rockford IceHogs (+2)

26) Bakersfield Condors (-4)

27) San Diego Gulls (+4)

28) Iowa Wild (-2)

29) Utica Comets (-1)

30) Manitoba Moose (--)

31) Bridgeport Islanders (-2)

32) Henderson Silver Knights (--)

