FloHockey's AHL First-Quarter Review: Western Conference

October and November are when AHL teams begin to reveal what they may have.

But it can be a messy affair. AHL rosters undergo considerable change each summer, it’s a league brimming with youth and all of its inexperience, and there is coaching turnover. This is not the NHL, where teams often bring back much of the same group, particularly core pieces, from one season to the next. Getting a system in place at the AHL level takes time. So, possessing sheer talent can mean running up a bunch of wins while opponents are still working on getting themselves in order.

Even so, the AHL standings don’t make any allowances for losses and slumps in the season’s opening two months. Fall too far behind early, and it can mean months of trying to fight for traction and getting into playoff contention.

With the AHL season’s first quarter complete or close to arriving, it’s time to check in on where teams stand as December nears. FloHockey looked at the Eastern Conference earlier this week. Here’s a breakdown of the Western Conference.

Abbotsford Canucks (10-8-0-1)

Losing five of six games and going into an extended road trip, the Canucks had hit a crucial point in their schedule early. But now they’ve gone and taken the first four games of this six-game trip, though a tough two-game weekend at San Jose is next. From there they have a six consecutive games back home and will only play four road games until Jan. 19. After missing the start of the season, Jonathan Lekkerimäki has delivered as hoped for with six goals in 10 games. Rather steady movement of players to and from the Vancouver Canucks has been a challenge.

Bakersfield Condors (7-7-2-1)

At 2.53 goals per game (30th in the AHL) and 8.3 percent on the power play (last overall), the Condors’ lack of scoring is making it tough on themselves. Olivier Rodrigue has been strong in net, though, so this is a mid-pack team despite the production issues. Having Roby Järventie and Lane Peterson unavailable for most of the season has been difficult. Pederson, in particular, has shown that he can be a high-end scorer at this level. Newly appointed captain Seth Griffith is as offensively reliable as ever, and top prospect Matthew Savoie has fit in well.

Calgary Wranglers (13-5-1-0)

Devin Cooley. Rory Kerins. Walker Duehr. Jakob Pelletier. Clark Bishop, whose AHL career-high was 11 goals before this season already has nine in 19 games. Rookies, prospects, or veterans, just about the entire roster is playing to its potential, and this team came together quite quickly. They used an eight-game homestand to get acclimated to each other and pile up points. After a brief stumble last weekend in Tucson, they have a chance to collect themselves this weekend at Manitoba as this seven-game trek across the Western Conference continues.

Chicago Wolves (5-8-1-0)

Considering how easily this team could have gone into a slide, they have to be reasonably happy with where they sit. Back with the Carolina Hurricanes after one year apart, they’ve seen both Spencer Martin and Yaniv Perets called up to the NHL club to fill in for injuries there. Fortunately for the Wolves, Dustin Tokarski was available, and they brought him in. A young team doesn’t need uncertainty in net, especially a team that only has 29 goals in 14 games. They desperately need veteran scoring help. With such little scoring pop now, they’re forced to play every game with minimal margin for error. All of that said, there is a lot of exciting talent on hand that should prosper once it develops further.

Coachella Valley Firebirds (10-5-1-1)

For a team that in its first two seasons largely had veterans leading the way, this has been a much different start for the Firebirds, who have been back-to-back Calder Cup finalists. This year it has been the prospects pulling much of the weight with Ryan Winterton, Eduard Sale, Jagger Firkus, and Jani Nyman. This team underwent perhaps the most dramatic offseason makeover in the league, including bringing in new head coach Derek Laxdal. But the mix has come together quickly, and they have climbed the Pacific Division standings. At the moment, at least, they look like perhaps the best candidate to challenge Calgary for that Pacific Division title.

Colorado Eagles (9-6-1-1)

After an aggressive summer in which the Colorado Avalanche brought back several top AHL veterans to help the Eagles, a 3-0-1-0 leap forward has put some shine on a win-loss record that was rather ho-hum early. After a difficult finish to his season last spring in Hershey, Matthew Phillips is back to being a dominant producer. When the Eagles have their full contingent, they have one of the best veteran groups in the league. T.J. Tynan, a two-time AHL MVP, has been limited to just eight games, however, and the Eagles have a fair amount of movement between the NHL and AHL so far. This feels like a team that will eventually settle in and do some real damage.

Grand Rapids Griffins (12-4-1-0)

This is what an excellent development program is supposed to look like – a strong group of prospects amassed via the NHL Draft leading the way while flanked by a character base of veterans. Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman utilized that approach when he guided the Tampa Bay Lightning and their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. That’s what the Red Wings have now in Grand Rapids. A fourth-round pick like Amadeus Lombardi is leading the team in scoring as a second-year player. Sebastian Cossa is showing that he can be an elite goaltender at this level. A group of young defensemen are coming along. Detroit invests a ton of care into its AHL operation, and it’s showing.

Henderson Silver Knights (4-12-0-0)

The goaltending’s collective save percentage has been sub-.900, but it also has been under constant pressure. Henderson’s 33.7 shots-against per game are the most in the AHL. Raphael Lavoie, who ricocheted around the NHL waiver wire in October, has been held to one goal in 11 games. He is someone who is capable of being a 30-goal force for an AHL team. Moving picks out eventually takes a toll on the AHL program, and the parent Vegas Golden Knights have only had eight picks in their past two drafts. What’s worse for them is a daunting schedule ahead in which they’re on the road for nine of 11 games and face the likes of Calgary, Coachella Valley, Colorado, and Texas. With that kind of slate, this season could get away from the Silver Knights quickly.

Iowa Wild (6-9-1-0)

After going 0-6-1-0 to start the season and surrendering 31 goals in doing so, the Wild have been able to right themselves rather impressively. Top goaltender Jesper Wallstedt’s numbers have taken a hit from some of that start, but this is a two-time AHL All-Star who is expected to be the future in net for the Minnesota Wild. Losing Troy Grosenick for the season to knee surgery was a significant hit. He could have alleviated some of that workload for Wallstedt. Iowa has notched impressive decisions against Grand Rapids, San Jose, and Texas, so this is a team that can play with some of the league’s heavier hitters. The penalty kill (31st in the AHL and having allowed a league-high nine shorthanded goals) must come through.

Manitoba Moose (9-4-1-1)

Lost on waivers to Colorado, Kaapo Kahkonen made his way back to the Winnipeg Jets organization on a reverse trip through the waiver wire. He has had his ups and downs in limited action with the Moose, but he can be a top number-one goaltender. Some of the more established forwards need to provide more production as well.

Milwaukee Admirals (9-4-1-1)

Since a 9-2-0-0 start, the Admirals have stumbled and gone winless in their last four outings. Going down 4-0 last Sunday afternoon in Cleveland isn’t what this Admirals team is about, thought they did show that they could battle back. They are dealing with some significant call-up issues having Nick Blankenburg, Zach L’Heureux, Fedor Svechkov, and Adam Wilsby with the Nashville Predators. This is a well-grounded team that should find its way once again.

Ontario Reign (8-7-0-0)

Another team that had a slow start, dropping four of their first five, the Reign have gone on a 7-3-0-0 run since then. Tied for fourth in the AHL in scoring, the Reign have been able to outscore some of their defensive deficiencies so far. Glenn Gawdin has been excellent in challenging for the AHL scoring lead after coming over in the offseason from rival San Diego.

Rockford IceHogs (6-8-1-0)

The Chicago Blackhawks have put a lot of hope in their development program in Rockford, sending first-round picks Kevin Korchinski, Artyom Levshunov, and Frank Nazar to the IceHogs for lots of ice time and responsibility. All three top prospects have handled the adjustment to the AHL, and Nazar’s 16 points lead the team. Rockford needs more from some of its more experienced forwards. Mitchell Weeks has been a help in net, too.

San Diego Gulls (4-11-1-0)

This is a tight-checking, grinding league where it’s difficult to outscore defensive problems, and the Gulls have fit that description. That is even more true with the team’s top two scorers, Jansen Harkins and Sam Colangelo, are now both up with the Anaheim Ducks.

San Jose Barracuda (10-6-0-0)

Perhaps the biggest question will how long the Barracuda will be able to hold all of their young talent. With the San Jose Sharks trying to stay out of last place again, they may well be on track to ship out NHL roster players once the NHL trade deadline grows closer. If that happens, the Barracuda roster could take a late-season hit. Yaroslav Askarov has been excellent as he works toward becoming the future in net for the Sharks. Forward Collin Graf might make a run for top rookie in the AHL. Even if some of these young players do move up to the Sharks later this season, they could be back for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Barracuda could be a scary postseason opponent.

Texas Stars (9-6-0-0)

After a considerable amount of turnover at the top of their line-up, the Stars got off to an excellent start before sputtering a bit lately. But Texas has a well-established development plan that does a strong job of lending responsibility to prospects while still winning games. Offseason signings Cameron Hughes and Kole Lind have been excellent, rookie Justin Hryckowian tops the club in scoring, and there is the blend of quality picks, savvy signings, and veterans that are typical of Texas.

Tucson Roadrunners (9-8-0-0)

One night the Roadrunners can come out and blow out a top-end opponent like Calgary. The following game they take an 8-2 thumping from Coachella Valley. Tucson has done both in just the past week. There is all kinds of offensive skill in this line-up. They also need to avoid penalty trouble as they lead the AHL in penalty minutes per game.

