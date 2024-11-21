Ivan Miroshnichenko Set For Season Debut With Capitals After Hot AHL Start

Ivan Miroshnichenko has long been among the most fascinating prospects I’ve tracked over the years. On Thursday night, he is expected to make a season debut with the Washington Capitals after being called up amid the injury to captain Alex Ovechkin.

While the injury to Ovechkin opened the door for a call-up perhaps a bit earlier than expected, there’s been increasing evidence that Miroshnichenko is closer to ready to be a full-time contributor to the Capitals.

When you consider the journey he has been on as a prospect, the fact that at 20 years old he has put himself in this position is remarkable.

Miroshnichenko was previously viewed as one of the very best prospects for the 2022 NHL Draft based on his performances as a U16 and U17 player internationally. His strength and scoring ability were notable assets that most NHL teams would covet.

However, during Miroshnichenko’s draft season, he was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma and had to take a step back from hockey while undergoing treatment. His prognosis was good and within a few months and steady treatment, the then-teenager could check off the most important victory of his young career.

Amid his treatment, the Capitals still saw enough of his potential despite the risks associated with his diagnosis and drafted him 20th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. The club had a full understanding that there was going to be a road to recovery, not just to regain his health, but to rebuild his game.

Miroshnichenko beat cancer, returned to action and after one season back home in Russia playing for Omsk in the KHL, he made the jump to North America.

Over the last two seasons, Miroshnichenko has accomplished a lot. He played in 21 games with the Capitals in 2023-24, registering six points including his first two NHL goals. While he showed he could hang, there was plenty more for him to learn so the Caps sent the budding star to Hershey.

Under the tutelage of Todd Nelson, one of the top coaches in the AHL, Miroshnichenko’s game has grown. He’s become more committed away from the puck and has understood the importance of playing in the defensive zone.

In 47 games with Hershey during the regular season, Miroshnichenko had a modest 25 points. He really seemed to come alive in the playoffs, though. In 20 games, he had 12 points including seven goals, in helping lead Hershey to its second straight Calder Cup title.

This season, he’s taken another step. With increased strength, getting more comfortable in his surroundings and having a more complete approach to his game, Miroshnichenko has been among the best young prospects competing in the AHL this season.

Through his first 16 games, he put up 14 points including seven goals. His shot is lethal and his ability to get to the interior and play with more power is making him more effective. He's also found more consistency in his game-to-game performance, which Nelson said would be a critical piece to his path to the NHL.

FloHockey recently caught up with Miroshnichenko to get an update on his health, find out how he felt about his run to the Calder Cup and what he has learned to help him become a full-time NHL player. Make sure to enjoy the full feature embedded above as we hear from Miroshnichenko, Todd Nelson, and teammates Mike Vecchione and Matt Strome, among others, in this FloHockey original.

Miroshnichenko and the Capitals are set to take on the Colorado Avalanche Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The game also marks Washington's Hockey Fights Cancer night, making it only more fitting that Miroshnichenko will make his season debut in front of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, you can catch the Hershey Bears right here on FloHockey all season long including this weekend as the defending champs take on the Rochester Americans Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET

