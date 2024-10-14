Yaroslav Askarov's Memorable San Jose Debut Shows What's Ahead For Sharks

Yaroslav Askarov had no shortage of critics this past summer when word came out that he desired a trade out of the Nashville Predators organization.

Nashville had selected Askarov 11th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft before stationing him for two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals. The Milwaukee-to-Nashville pipeline has pumped out prospect after prospect for the better part of the past quarter-century. No less than the likes of Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros had taken that same path that the Predators had now put before Askarov.





But when the Predators signed Saros to an eight-year contract extension and then signed free agent Scott Wedgewood, it quickly became clear that Askarov’s road to Nashville would be delayed if not closed altogether. So on August 23, Nashville general manager Barry Trotz sent the 22-year-old Askarov west to the San Jose Sharks. It was not for a small return, either, as it cost the Sharks a conditional 2025 first-round pick, a 2023 first-rounder in center David Edstrom, and goalie Magnus Chrona.

Well, as it turned out, Askarov is back in the AHL, but it’s under much different circumstances. Now he is with the San Jose Barracuda, but there is a clear road to an NHL number-one job. The Sharks are in an all-out rebuild, and management has made that reality quite clear. And Sharks goaltenders Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek are only signed through the end of this season, so the Sharks’ long-term picture in net is far from confirmed.

But if all goes to plan, they want Askarov to hold that job. A strong first impression never hurts, and Askarov made one this past Saturday night as the Barracuda opened their season at Ontario. The Reign presented a stiff test, too, dressing a line-up featuring Samuel Fagemo (43 goals in 50 games last season), Glenn Gawdin, and Charles Hudon among others.

Askarov delivered, holding the Barracuda in the game before they pulled away for good with three third-period goals in a 5-0 victory. For Askarov, it was a 22-save shutout after had finished second overall in the AHL in 2023-24 with six. That victory came complete with the celebration that he made famous with the Admirals.

WELCOME TO SAN JOSE, YAROSLAV ASKAROV!



Aquired by the @SanJoseSharks over the summer, Askarov secures his first shutout of the year for the @sjbarracuda in their season opener! 🚫🥅#AHL #TheFutureIsTeal #DecadeinSJ pic.twitter.com/p8FfSqpY2S — FloHockey (@FloHockey) October 13, 2024

Blackwood got the opening-night start for the Sharks last Thursday, stopping 35 shots in a 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Vanecek took his turn two nights later with 28 saves as the Sharks fell to Anaheim, 2-0. Both of those goaltenders will fight for time in net this season all while one of the game’s top prospects continues to apprentice with the Barracuda.

But for how long? There is plenty of time still to go as this season begins to unfold, but if and when the Sharks elect to promote Askarov will be one of the AHL’s top early storylines this season.

