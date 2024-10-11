AHL Season Preview: Nate Danielson Among First-Round Rookies To Watch

The 2024-25 AHL season begins Friday night with eight games on the schedule. With the new season comes new faces, with plenty currently on track to become impactful players at the NHL level in the not so distant future.

This season’s rookie class will have a number of exciting players including high draft picks that are each a big part of their respective teams' futures. Some have already gotten a taste of the AHL at the end of last season, while others have played professionally in Europe. Whatever the case may be, expectations will be high for these individuals as they head into their first full-time AHL campaign.

To help get you familiar with the newest players in the league and some of the most impressive prospects set to begin their first full-time North American pro season, here’s a list of the recent first-round NHL Draft picks that you need to know.

First-Round Rookies

Nate Danielson, C, Grand Rapids Griffins (DET)

Selected ninth overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2022, Danielson wrapped up a strong junior career in the WHL last season. A former captain of the Brandon Wheat Kings, Danielson finished out his junior career with the Portland Winterhawks where his offensive game flourished, highlighted by his 24 points in 18 postseason contests. Danielson has sneaky skill and the ability to score, but also has a mature game away from the puck. He’s a critical piece of Detroit’s future and we’re going to learn a lot more about him as a pro this season.

Konsta Helenius, C, Rochester Americans (BUF)

The No. 14 pick in the most recent draft, Helenius is poised to be the youngest player in the AHL this season. While this will be his first AHL season, Helenius has been a pro for the last two years in Finland. In his NHL Draft year, he posted 36 points in 51 games for Jukurit and completed a rare triple, representing Finland at the U18 Worlds, World Juniors and Men’s Worlds all in the same year. A talented playmaker who also has a good shot, Helenius should be able to make a smooth transition to North American pro hockey.

#TeamFinland's Konsta Helenius may have two years playing with the pros but he still wants to work on his goal scoring 🚨

Good to know he's getting plenty of opportunities at #U18Worlds!



👀 His full post-game availability:https://t.co/xzbJJiuxyW#NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/QneWdeotDu — FloHockey (@FloHockey) April 25, 2024

Jonathan Lekkerimäki, RW, Abbotsford Canucks (VAN)

Offense is the name of the game with Lekkerimäki and his skill is a big reason he went 15th overall in 2022. The Swedish forward has routinely been productive, save for a lull in his draft-plus-1 season. Last year was a bit of a breakout, playing for Örebro in the SHL. Lekkerimäki had 31 points in 46 games, earning SHL rookie of the year honors. In the middle of all that, Lekkerimäki had an MVP performance at the World Junior Championship. There’s still more of his game to work on, but expectations for him to produce consistently this season should be high.

Dalibor Dvorsky, C, Springfield Thunderbirds (STL)

Part of a recent wave of Slovak players matriculating to the NHL, Dvorsky was picked 10th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2023 NHL Draft. He’s now arguably their top prospect. Last season was a bit of a strange one for Dvorsky as he started in Sweden, but struggled early and eventually was allowed to leave to go play for Sudbury in the OHL. Dvorsky had 88 points in 52 games, dominating the major junior ranks. He also had a nice showing at the World Juniors, but will be challenged in a lot of new ways this season in Springfield.

Denton Mateychuk, D, Cleveland Monsters (CBJ)

It seemed like a lot of people thought Mateychuk was going to make the Blue Jackets out of camp. That’s how well he played. The Jackets are being smart with their top young defense prospect, though, by taking a more patient approach. Mateychuk was a spectacular junior player with 215 points in 203 career games in the WHL with the Moose Jaw Warriors. He is a smart, confident puck mover who also has some creativity. He stepped into the Cleveland lineup last season during the playoffs and helped make them better in a series they very nearly knocked off the eventual champions. The only question with Mateychuk is how long he stays with the Monsters because he’s on a fast track to the NHL, or so it seems.Catch Mateychuk while you still can, when he and the Cleveland Monsters take on Hershey in their season opener on the road Saturday. It's our free AHL Game of the Week.

Frank Nazar, C, Rockford IceHogs (CHI)

A World Junior gold medalist and standout college player, Nazar will head to the IceHogs after getting a three-game stint with the Blackhawks last season. The No. 13 overall pick in 2022 scored in his NHL debut, but Chicago wants Nazar to get reps in an elevated position with Rockford after starring at the University of Michigan the last two seasons. He very well could be Rockford's No. 1 center this season and play in a ton of different situations. An all-around player with skill and good pace, Nazar should be an impactful forward for the IceHogs.

🚨WE COULD GET USED TO THIS!🚨



Frank Nazar (CHI) ties things up for the @goicehogs against the @IAWild in this morning's #AHL preseason matchup!



Tune in now!

📺: https://t.co/vpTItgHfFO pic.twitter.com/JfqwSDCTpU — FloHockey (@FloHockey) October 2, 2024

Matthew Savoie, RW, Bakersfield Condors (EDM)

A 5-foot-9 offensive dynamo with big, big numbers in junior, Savoie was acquired by the Oilers over the summer. The former No. 9 overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres had a whopping 263 points in 183 games in the WHL. He still has to prove himself at the professional level as size concerns have followed Savoie around. There’s no doubt he has the skill and speed to make up for it, but we’ll find out more about what he has to do against pros in the AHL.

Filip Mešár, RW, Laval Rocket (MTL)

Part of a historic draft class of Slovak players in 2022, Mešár went 26th overall to Montreal. He played two seasons of pro hockey in Slovakia before spending the last two years in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers. He’s gotten a few games in Laval as well, so Mešár has been well traveled the last few years. Now we’ll get to see how his offensive talent translates in North American pro hockey. He certainly has the motor to be noticeable most games.

Bradly Nadeau, RW, Chicago Wolves (CAR)

An exciting player to watch, Nadeau had a big season with the University of Maine last season before turning pro. He appeared in one game with the Hurricanes at the end of last season, but will start the year in Chicago, likely in a big offensive role. Nadeau, playing alongside brother Josh at Maine, was among the nation's more productive freshmen with 46 points in 38 games. The former Penticton Vees star has been on a rapid ascent since his draft season and is ready for the next step.

Noah Östlund, C, Rochester Americans (BUF)

The Sabres have been excited about Östlund since they drafted him 16th overall in 2022. He’s been lauded as a high-character player who does a lot of little things well, while also possessing a scoring touch. Östlund had 23 points in 38 SHL games last season with Växjö. He has played in pro games in Sweden over each of the last three seasons and is just 20 years old. The expectation for him should be to fill a solid middle-six role right away in Rochester with a chance to grow into a bigger role.

Eduard Šalé, LW, Coachella Valley Firebirds (SEA)

Picked 20th overall by Seattle in 2023, last season didn’t go all that well for Šalé, who was in his first season in North America in the OHL. He started with the Barrie Colts before being moved to the Kitchener Rangers. Šalé’s game woke up in the playoffs when he had over a point per game in 10 games. He also was a bit better at the World Juniors, but in general, he had a harder time. The Kraken could still yet send him back to junior this year, but Šalé looks like he will at least start the season with Coachella Valley.

Lian Bichsel, D, Texas Stars (DAL)

Bichsel is only 20, but has already appeared in professional games in each of the last four seasons. He started the 2023-24 campaign with Texas, but decided to head back to Sweden for more seasoning. Bichsel appeared in 29 SHL games with Rögle, posting just four points in the regular season before six more points in the playoffs. Bichsel appeared in 16 regular-season AHL games last year and returned for another five playoff games. He is a massive human at 6-foot-6 and plays a physical, heavy game with good mobility and athleticism. Now he has to get more used to the North American style game which should suit him given he's tacked on more pro experience overseas.

Owen Pickering, D, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT)

Playing the last two years of junior hockey while wearing the “C” for Swift Current in the WHL probably did Pickering a lot of good. He had a career year in 2023-24 with the Broncos, posting 46 points in 59 games while logging major minutes. Now he will likely get a chance to get reps in a top-four role in the AHL with WBS.

When Does The AHL Season Start in 2024?

The season begins on Oct. 11, 2024 with the Milwaukee Admirals traveling to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. ET and the Syracuse Crunch traveling to the Utica Comets at the same time.

There are a total of 29 games over the opening weekend.

How To Watch The AHL On FloHockey

The AHL is streaming on FloHockey and the FloSports app. Live games, replays, highlights and breaking news will be on both platforms.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best and most complete coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft news is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Watch ECHL, USHL, AHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social