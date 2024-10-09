Today · 1:15 PM UTC
Jr. Hurricanes vs Mad Hatters
Today · 2:00 PM UTC
Bowling Green vs Michigan State
Today · 2:00 PM UTC
Greyhounds U16 vs Majors U18
Today · 3:00 PM UTC
Black Gold vs CAC
Today · 4:00 PM UTC
New England vs Adirondack
Today · 5:00 PM UTC
Iroquois Falls vs Timmins
Today · 5:00 PM UTC
Today · 5:15 PM UTC
NJ Renegades vs Pennsylvania
Today · 5:30 PM UTC
Edmundston vs Miramichi
Today · 6:00 PM UTC
Kirkland Lake vs Elliot Lake
Today · 6:00 PM UTC
Smiths Falls vs Kemptville
Today · 6:05 PM UTC
Aquinas College vs Davenport
Today · 6:30 PM UTC
Lumber Barons vs Huskies
Today · 6:30 PM UTC
Glengarry vs Athens
Today · 6:30 PM UTC
Soo Greyhounds U18 vs Sudbury Wolves U16
American Hockey League (AHL)

How To Watch Free Streams Of AHL Games This Season

FloHockey will provide free live streams of select AHL games on Saturday nights throughout the regular season across social media platforms.

Oct 9, 2024 by Chris Peters
With all the excitement for the forthcoming opening weekend in the AHL, it can’t possibly get better, can it? Oh, you bet it can.

As part of the expanded partnership between the AHL and FloSports, every Saturday throughout the regular season will feature a FREE AHL Game of the Week distributed live across FloHockey’s social media platforms.

For the selected AHL Game of the Week, the same live stream that is distributed to FloHockey subscribers will be available on FloHockey’s YouTube and X pages. The game will also be streamed live on Facebook with the stream available on FloHockey’s page as well as the pages of the AHL and each team involved in the game, giving fans multiple ways to engage with live game action.

FloHockey subscribers will still be able to enjoy the game as they always do via FloHockey.tv or the FloSports app, should they choose to do so.

Oct 12, 11:00 PM UTC

2024 Cleveland Monsters vs Hershey Bears


The first game to be streamed live and free on social media this season will be Saturday, Oct. 12, when the defending back-to-back champion Hershey Bears host the Cleveland Monsters on the same night they will raise their 13th Calder Cup banner.

The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET, but FloHockey will also carry the banner-raising ceremony which is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The selected AHL Game of the Week will be announced during the week leading up to the game by both the AHL and FloHockey. FloHockey will also provide additional editorial coverage and highlight coverage for each AHL Game of the Week on both FloHockey.tv and social media.

You can make sure you never miss a single game of your favorite AHL team by subscribing to FloHockey today.

How To Watch AHL Free Stream On YouTube

On Saturday nights throughout the season, the AHL and FloHockey will present a free Game of the Week on YouTube. The home team's broadcast will be shared as a free stream on FloHockey's YouTube page. The free broadcast will begin shortly before puck drop. Check FloHockey and AHL social channels to see which game will be streaming each week.

WATCH HERE

How To Watch AHL Free Stream On X

On Saturday nights throughout the season, the AHL and FloHockey will present a free Game of the Week on X (formerly known as Twitter). The home team's broadcast will be shared as a free stream on FloHockey's Twitter page. The free broadcast will begin shortly before puck drop, posted on FloHockey's X feed. Check FloHockey and AHL social channels to see which game will be streaming each week.

WATCH HERE

How To Watch AHL Free Stream On Facebook

On Saturday nights throughout the season, the AHL and FloHockey will present a free Game of the Week on Facebook. You can access the game multiple ways on the Facebook. FloHockey will stream both home and (if available) road broadcasts on its Facebook page. Additionally, the home broadcast will stream on both the AHL and home team's Facebook page. When available, the road broadcast will be shared on the road team's Facebook page. The free broadcast will begin shortly before puck drop.

WATCH HERE

How To Watch The AHL On FloHockey 

The AHL is streaming on FloHockey and the FloSports app. Live games, replays, highlights and breaking news also will be available on both platforms. 

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Watch ECHL, USHL, AHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social

