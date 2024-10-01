AHL Players Making An Impact In Western Conference NHL Training Camps

Whatever you do, make an impression.

This is NHL training camp for players who live – and in some cases have lived for years – on the NHL-AHL bubble. Before roster cuts begin to come down, it is a chance to don an NHL jersey, skate in an NHL building, and share ice with some of the sport’s top stars.

At the very least it is a chance to leave an impression for NHL management and to create some potential early chemistry with prospective AHL teammates. Or maybe it is a chance to win an NHL roster spot, get into the opening-night line-up, and build a path toward full-time NHL employment. Leave something for the NHL parent club’s front office and coaching staff to remember and keep front-of-mind when an injury or a line-up change necessitates a recall from the AHL affiliate.

Let’s break down some familiar AHL names who are trying to show something as NHL training camps continue. Next up is the Western Conference. A look at the Eastern Conference can be found here.

Graeme Clarke – Minnesota Wild (Iowa Wild)

It was time for a change for Clarke, who was dealt to Minnesota by New Jersey this summer in a swap for Adam Beckman. Clarke, a 23-year-old forward, had been in the New Jersey system going all the way back to when the NHL club was still affiliated with the Binghamton Devils. The 2019 third-rounder had back-to-back 25-goal seasons with the Utica Comets and only had three NHL games last season to show for that work. As with so many of these cases, Clarke may well have to force Minnesota management to make space for him. If not, though, he has a chance to go to Iowa and what should be a much-improved AHL line-up.

Matt Coronato – Calgary Flames (Calgary Wranglers)

With the Flames going through an organizational transition, Coronato is a 21-year-old forward who is along for that ride as well. He went to the Flames 13th overall in 2021 and hovered on the NHL-AHL bubble last season. He churned out 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games with the Wranglers. He also appeared in 34 games with the NHL club, finishing with 3-6-9 and averaging 12:37. If he stays with the Flames, the question will be whether a fourth-line fit is right for him. Going 3-2-5 in four preseason games so far does not hurt his case, however.

Samuel Honzek – Calgary Flames (Calgary Wranglers)

The Flames went into training camp with any number of options for Honzek, a forward they took 16th overall by the Flames in the 2023 NHL Draft. He could return to the WHL’s Vancouver Giants, where he captained that club last season. Or he could head to the Wranglers, where he had a late-season addition and dressed for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Or he could push his way into a spot with the Flames. If an assignment to the Wranglers seemed the most likely option a few weeks ago, that calculation may be changing after a strong preseason effort so far with the Flames. So far all that Honzek has managed to do is lead the NHL in preseason scoring with 2-5-7 in five games. He has done it with some style as well, potting a highlight goal in his most recent outing with the Flames.

Samuel Honzek's certainly doing everything he can to make the @NHLFlames' opening night roster. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ihaKvdsTNR — NHL (@NHL) October 1, 2024

Arttu Hyry – Dallas Stars (Texas Stars)

Dallas management always seems to have a knack for bringing in overseas talent who can either contribute to the NHL roster or provide strong organizational depth at the AHL level. Hyry, a 23-year-old forward, comes to Dallas from Finland’s highly regarded Kärpät Oulu organization after signing a two-year entry-level deal last April. He did so coming off a strong 14-17-31 effort in 55 games with Kärpät. Dallas has given him a good look in training camp, dressing him for three of four preseason games so far, and he has delivered a pair of goals. That work followed a good performance in the team’s prospect series against Detroit. Spots on the Dallas roster are limited, and there is ample competition, but Hyry has positioned himself well even if he does start the season with Texas.

Raphael Lavoie – Edmonton Oilers (Bakersfield Condors)

Nobody questions Lavoie’s ability to produce at the AHL level. The 24-year-old is coming off a 28-goal campaign with the Condors and at times has appeared to be on the brink of a full-time breakthrough in Edmonton. Roster space is limited, though, and if the 2019 second-rounder does not stick in Edmonton, the Oilers will have to risk putting the forward on waivers. He has served up a pair of goals in three NHL preseason games so far.





Andrew Poturalski – San Jose Sharks (San Jose Barracuda)

For so long, Poturalski has been the classic AAAA player. Capable of dominating the AHL as an elite playmaking forward, he only has been able to break into six NHL games while a part of three different NHL organizations. He is a two-time Calder Cup champion who has also been a Cup finalist the past two seasons and someone who has twice led the AHL in scoring. He overcame a serious knee injury in 2022-23 with the Firebirds to return midway through the Calder Cup Playoffs. Two years ago he had gone to the Seattle organization, but that move only resulted in a pair of NHL appearances. So at 30 years old, Poturalski has reunited with new Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky; they each won those two Calder Cups while in the Carolina system. Poturalski has yet to appear in a preseason game with the Sharks, however.

Brayden Pachal – Calgary Flames (Calgary Wranglers)

Pachal is classic captain material, and he served in that role for the Henderson Silver Knights. The defenseman moved over to the Flames last February in a waiver claim and finished out the season with the NHL team. NHL veteran Tyson Barrie is on a tryout with the Flames. Joel Hanley is there, and the Flames added Jake Bean and Jarred Tinordi in the offseason. For what it’s worth, Pachal did pocket his second preseason goal to open this week and has four points in his three preseason games.

