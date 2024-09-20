Kulich, Wolf Among AHL Standouts To Track During NHL Training Camps

NHL training camps got underway last week with some roster spots there for the taking. For many prospects, these next few weeks will determine a lot of what the rest of their season looks like. Expectations will be especially high for players that were strong performers during the previous AHL season.

Prospects playing in the AHL, especially the ones that played most of, or all of the season there, have some advantages over their younger peers. The pro experience is one thing, but the ones that produced and contributed at the professional level have now proven themselves at another step.

With that in mind and with the 2024-25 AHL campaign just three weeks away from puck drop, here’s a look at some of the top performers from the previous AHL season to keep a particularly close eye on during NHL training camps.

Forwards

Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans

Sabres fans have been champing at the bit to see what Kulich can do in the Sabres lineup. He’s had just one NHL game so far over the last two seasons, but played in 119 AHL games over that same span. He’s scored 51 goals over the last two seasons and only just turned 20 last spring.

On top of that, Kulich just ran roughshod over the prospects tournament in Buffalo last week. It wasn’t totally unexpected for him to do that. He’s a goal scorer, with two pro seasons under his belt, playing against peers. Now he has to prove he can do it against older, stronger, faster players.

It sounds like Buffalo, under head coach Lindy Ruff, is going to give Kulich every opportunity to prove he belongs. We may have seen the last of him in the AHL if that is the case. If he does get sent back for any amount of time, it will only benefit the sniper who is close to becoming a truly dominant young player in the AHL.

Mavrik Bourque, Texas Stars

After winning the scoring title and Les Cunningham Award as the AHL MVP last season, it appears likely that Bourque will be with Dallas to start the season. His upward trajectory over two years in the AHL has been especially intriguing and further evidence that Dallas not only drafts well, but they develop well, too.

Bourque had 47 points as a rookie in 2022-23, but improved that total by 30 points in his second full AHL season with Texas. Perhaps more impressive was his ability to be an impact player in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He even made an appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring.

While he may not be heading back to the AHL, he’s on his way to becoming another strong success story.

Georgii Merkulov, Providence Bruins

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2022, Merkulov has built a strong case for promotion while in Providence. All he’s done is produce since he stepped foot in the P-Bruins’ lineup with 125 points in 142 AHL games.

Merkulov earned a call-up to Boston last season, appearing in four NHL games. The trick is going to be finding his role in the NHL. With the Bruins top six, there aren’t a lot of open spots, so it will be up to Merkulov to find ways to impact games beyond scoring. That’s something he’s been working on in Providence and if he can show that in Bruins camp, he may have earned his spot.

Defensemen

Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign

The 21-year-old defenseman has 25 total NHL games under his belt over the last two seasons. But last year was still his first full-time professional season. And did he ever make an impact. He had 46 points in 50 games for the Ontario Reign last season, an impressive number for a defenseman of any age, but especially one so young.

Clarke is likely to make the Kings out of camp and while his game still needs rounding out, he’s made significant improvements between his draft year and now. Clarke is a remarkably crafty player who sees the ice exceptionally well. He picked his spots better as a pro and seems to be refining the defensive elements of his game. Kings fans are rightly excited about him.

Logan Mailloux, Laval Rocket

The 2021 first-rounder had a largely successful first season in the AHL. He was an all-rookie selection after posting 47 points in 72 games with Laval last season. Putting up points was never really in question for the former London Knights blueliner. The offense has always been plainly evident.

The next steps for Mailloux is to round out his game more defensively, which is starting to happen. He likely spends more time in Laval this season to continue sharpening his game, but his first pro season was another indicator of his development heading in a positive direction.

Should he return to Laval, we’ll see what his numbers look like as the team continues working with him on the defensive aspects of his game. If the numbers don’t suffer and he gets better in his own end, there’s going to be a lot of excitement about what the future holds for him in Montreal.

Ethan Del Mastro, Rockford IceHogs

A 6-foot-4 defenseman who has a strong two-way game, Del Mastro had an impressive rookie campaign in the AHL. He posted 37 points including seven goals, while also providing a physical presence on the back end. The Chicago Blackhawks rewarded him with a call-up to the big club for two games.

Del Mastro is in a fight for a roster spot, but he’s put his name more firmly on the NHL radar with what he’s done so far. He already looks like he’ll provide Chicago tremendous value after being picked in the fourth round in 2021.

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Wranglers

This seems like it’s finally the year for Dustin Wolf to take the step and be a full-time NHL goalie. His AHL numbers are exemplary and now we’ll find out if he can replicate it at the highest level in the sport. There’s no doubt he has been one of the elite goalies outside of the NHL over the last several season.

In 141 career AHL games, Wolf has posted a sterling .923 save percentage and 11 career shutouts. He’s been equally impressive in the Calder Cup Playoffs with a .922 mark over 28 postseason appearances.

The road has been cleared with Jacob Markstrom shipped out to New Jersey. The only question left to answer is how many starts does Wolf make this season and will he beat out Dan Vladar for the No. 1 job in Calgary.

Devon Levi, Rochester Americans

Sabres fans were ready last year, but if there is one position where the AHL step cannot be skipped, it’s goaltending.

After starting with the Sabres, Levi was sent to Rochester and went between the two leagues multiple times. He showed there was still more work to be done to prepare for the NHL. However, over his 26 games in the regular-season with the Amerks, Levi showed well. He posted a .927 save percentage and had a .923 mark in five games in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Now Levi will get another crack at sticking with the Sabres in what is viewed as a critical season for the franchise.

Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins

Cossa is not in the Red Wings’ immediate NHL plans for this season, as they continue the slower and steadier approach to his development. It’s still an important camp for the big netminder, though, as he’ll be able to prove he is taking steps in a positive direction. That would be a continuation, as Cossa looked particularly strong in his first full AHL campaign.

The Red Wings have been deliberate in their development of the first-round pick, starting him in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye in 2022-23 and spending all of last season with the Griffins. Cossa posted identical .913 save percentages in those two leagues. Last year, he was 22-9-9, keeping the Griffins ahead or in every game. He also got nine games of postseason action, going 5-4-0 with a .900 save percentage.

Cossa probably gets even more of the starts in the AHL this season after 40 appearances in his rookie campaign. It’ll be another step and very well could be the last step in the process or at least close to it for him being an NHL starter.

AHL Schedule For Oct. 11, 2024

7:00 PM EDT: Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapids Griffins, Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

7:00 PM EDT: Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, Adirondack Bank Center - Utica, NY

7:05 PM EDT: Laval Rocket vs. Providence Bruins, Amica Mutual Pavilion - Providence, RI

7:05 PM EDT: Belleville Senators vs. Rochester Americans, Blue Cross Arena - Rochester, NY

7:00 PM CDT: Henderson Silver Knights vs. Texas Stars, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

7:00 PM MDT: Abbotsford Canucks vs. Calgary Wranglers, Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

7:05 PM MDT: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles, Blue Arena - Loveland, CO

7:00 PM PDT: Bakersfield Condors vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds, Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

AHL Schedule For Oct. 12, 2024

4:00 PM EDT: San Diego Gulls vs. Toronto Marlies, Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON

6:05 PM EDT: Charlotte Checkers vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - Wilkes-Barre, PA

7:00 PM EDT: Providence Bruins vs. Bridgeport Islanders, Total Mortgage Arena - Bridgeport, CT

7:00 PM EDT: Cleveland Monsters vs. Hershey Bears, Giant Center - Hershey, PA

6:00 PM CDT: Manitoba Moose vs. Iowa Wild, Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

7:00 PM EDT: Belleville Senators vs. Syracuse Crunch, Upstate Medical University Arena - Syracuse, NY

7:00 PM EDT: Rochester Americans vs. Utica Comets, Adirondack Bank Center - Utica, NY

7:05 PM EDT: Hartford Wolf Pack vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, PPL Center - Allentown, PA

7:05 PM EDT: Laval Rocket vs. Springfield Thunderbirds, MassMutual Center - Springfield, MA

7:00 PM CDT: Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves, Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

7:00 PM CDT: Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Rockford IceHogs, BMO Center - Rockford, IL

7:00 PM CDT: Henderson Silver Knights vs. Texas Stars, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

6:00 PM PDT: San Jose Barracuda vs. Ontario Reign, Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

7:05 PM MDT: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles, Blue Arena - Loveland, CO

AHL Schedule For Oct. 13, 2024

1:00 PM MDT: Abbotsford Canucks vs. Calgary Wranglers, Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

3:00 PM EDT: Charlotte Checkers vs. Bridgeport Islanders, Total Mortgage Arena - Bridgeport, CT

3:05 PM EDT: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. Springfield Thunderbirds, MassMutual Center - Springfield, MA

3:00 PM CDT: Manitoba Moose vs. Iowa Wild, Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

4:00 PM EDT: San Diego Gulls vs. Toronto Marlies, Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON

5:00 PM EDT: Cleveland Monsters vs. Hershey Bears, Giant Center - Hershey, PA

3:00 PM PDT: San Jose Barracuda vs. Ontario Reign, Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

