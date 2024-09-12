Why The AHL On FloHockey Matters: Because The NHL Pathway Is In One Place

Few analysts know the minor league hockey landscape better than Chris Peters, and the FloHockey senior content creator and analyst didn’t mince words when talking about the new era the American Hockey League is about to enter in 2024-2025.

The AHL is streaming live on FloHockey and the FloSports network this season, and hockey fans are about to have a whole new experience.

“The biggest thing AHL fans can expect with this new partnership is MORE,” Peters said. “You’ll get every single game of your favorite team as normal, but you’ll be getting more AHL-specific content, more prospect coverage and you also get more opportunities to watch other leagues and other sports on the Flo platform.”

FloHockey added the AHL to its list of available leagues, which means a NHL hockey fan could subscribe to FloHockey and follow a prospect’s journey and progression throughout NHL-affiliated farm teams, which has never been available before to hockey fans with one subscription.

The AHL Hockey season begins on Oct. 11 and 1,152 games plus the All-Star Classic and the Calder Cup Playoffs will be available on FloHockey and the FloSports app.

Here’s why that’s a big deal, according to Peters.

FloHockey Is A Must-Have Subscription For Hockey Fans

With the new partnership, FloHockey is now the best site in the world for hockey prospect coverage. Not only can you read the in-depth prospect analysis, but you can watch the players live all season long. with higher fidelity and streaming speeds giving AHL viewers their best experience to date.

“For the first time ever, NHL fans only need one subscription to keep track of their entire farm system,” Peters said. “You have both the AHL and ECHL affiliates in one spot. Something this comprehensive has not existed before, which will give NHL fans better insight into how the development system works, how their affiliates are doing, how top prospects are performing and will allow them to create a deeper connection with their favorite team.

“They’re going to know who the future stars of their favorite team are before anyone else.”

The FloHockey And AHL Partnership Creates Something That Has Never Existed in Hockey

That ability to watch every NHL prospect within their professional farm system has never been available on one streaming platform before.

But as Peters said, it’s not just the AHL and ECHL on FloHockey that makes this partnership historic.

“On top of the farm clubs, you can watch draft-eligible or already-drafted players competing in the USHL, BCHL, CJHL and more,” he said. “We also stream Division I NCAA men’s and women’s hockey with Atlantic Hockey America and the University of Alaska. You can also watch a host of elite-level youth/minor hockey including the Canadian Sport School Hockey League which has been a training ground for some of the NHL’s biggest rising stars in recent years.

“You can follow almost the entire path of a player to the NHL in one place, getting to know the players before they become stars on a deeper level than reading about them or seeing clips on YouTube. You can pretty much scout the prospects yourself now.”

Why The AHL Is One Of The Most Important Hockey Leagues In The World

The majority of NHL players have played in the AHL and it is considered the top developmental league in the world.

“Considering 87% of players that played a game in the NHL last season spent at least some time in the AHL, it is one of the best finishing schools in professional sports,” Peters said.

”Very few players skip this step, because it’s been such an imperative part of the process of reaching the NHL."

“When you consider the elite coaching, the highest level of competition outside of the NHL," Peters added, "the direct contact with the NHL franchise and how they want a certain player to play or develop, it’s the perfect place for a player to supercharge their development to ensure they are ready for the highest level.

“There are very few leagues in minor professional sports that host as many players on their way to top roles in the highest professional league than the AHL,” Peters added.

Who Is Going To Be The Next Big NHL Star? The AHL Can Tell You

Some of the biggest stars in hockey gave a preview of what their NHL careers would be like when they were in the AHL.

“Almost every goalie that has played in the NHL over the last 20 years has spent at least some time in the AHL including every Vezina Trophy winner, except one, since 2001,” Peters said. “So that includes players like Connor Hellebucyk, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Marc-Andre Fleury, Carey Price and on and on that got their development rounded out in the AHL.”

But it’s not just goalies. Stars like Nikita Kucherov, Brad Marchand, William Nylander, Mikko Rantanen, Jonathan Marchessault were terrific in the AHL.

And the AHL is also a key development space for coaches.

“On top of the players, the AHL has been an excellent training ground for some of the NHL’s top coaches including recent Stanley Cup-winning coaches Jon Cooper, Jared Bednar, Bruce Cassidy and Craig Berube,” Peters said.

Here’s Why Chris Peters Is Excited About The AHL Coming To FloSports

“As a huge fan of the NHL Draft and prospects, I’m excited to be able to watch another step on the rung of development as a player chases their dream. At Flo, there are going to be some players that you can watch basically every single step of the way before reaching the NHL as they go through junior, college and pro.

“Having a chance to tell those stories and to provide fans comprehensive and many different types of content to interact and engage with is really thrilling. We have so much planned for this season and there’s so much excitement in what we’re trying to deliver to this audience. We’re all hockey fans here, too, so we’re going to be working extra hard to bring them the kinds of stories they’ve been dying to see.

“The ecosystem of hockey beneath the NHL is varied, but a large chunk of it now resides with FloHockey, which is going to give fans such unique insight into the path these players take."

“Having the chance to get to know these leagues better will only make hockey fans appreciate the journey NHL players take even more," Peters added. "I hope fans will sample all the different leagues available to them now with a FloHockey subscription.

“We really cannot wait to get going. Bring on October!”

When Does The AHL Season Start in 2024?

The season begins on Oct. 11, 2024 with the Milwaukee Admirals traveling to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. EDT and the Syracuse Crunch traveling to the Utica Comets at the same time.

There are a total of 29 games over the opening weekend.

How Does The AHL Hockey Schedule Work?

Here’s the breakdown of games scheduled by the week:

Monday will feature 15 games this season.

Tuesday will feature 57 games this season.

Wednesday will feature 197 games this season.

Thursday will feature 15 games this season.

Friday will feature 302 games this season.

Saturday will feature 392 games this season.

Sunday will feature 174 games this season.

When Do The Hershey Bears Begin The season?

The defending AHL Champions and winners of 13 Calder Cup championships will begin their seasons and raise the banner on Oct. 12 against the Cleveland Monsters at the Giant Center. It’s a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals.

When Is The AHL All-Star Classic?

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic is being hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Palm Desert, Calif. From Feb. 2 to Feb. 3. The all-star game is on Feb. 3 and will follow the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony.

